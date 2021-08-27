Morgan Stanley Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,903,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Denison Mines worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mark Stevens bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47.

DNN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

