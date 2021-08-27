Morgan Stanley Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $129.00 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

