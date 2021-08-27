Morgan Stanley Has $5.37 Million Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of GrafTech International worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in GrafTech International by 217.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 555,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 380,346 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in GrafTech International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

