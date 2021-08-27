Morgan Stanley Has $5.40 Million Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of OPKO Health worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,080,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in OPKO Health by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 793,262 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.