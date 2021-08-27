Morgan Stanley Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of The Macerich worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAC stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

