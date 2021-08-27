Morgan Stanley Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

