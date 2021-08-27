Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 448.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Leslie’s worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Leslie’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

