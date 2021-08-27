HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPQ. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 692,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

