Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 161,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 152,542 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $690,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

