Morgan Stanley Purchases 110,642 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Perion Network worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $15,897,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.75 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

