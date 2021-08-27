Morgan Stanley Purchases 65,412 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.29% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

