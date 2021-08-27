Morgan Stanley Purchases 99,262 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of SpartanNash worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SpartanNash by 5,459.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.04 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $756.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

