Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Globalstar worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 365,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 85,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Globalstar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,526,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,496,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 628,672 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 881.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

