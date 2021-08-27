Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQAL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

EQAL stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

