Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQAL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

EQAL stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.