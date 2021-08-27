Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $373,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $2,163,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.