Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

