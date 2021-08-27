Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

BXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.