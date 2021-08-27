Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ePlus worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $108.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

