Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 91.4% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 387,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after buying an additional 184,936 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 120.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.88. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.