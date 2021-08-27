Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $241.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.26. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

