Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Federated Hermes worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

