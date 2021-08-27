Morgan Stanley Sells 14,637 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Flowserve worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 122,804 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 391,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 334,768 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 182,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 61,662 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $38.79 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

