Morgan Stanley Sells 50,892 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of MGE Energy worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,926,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

MGEE stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

