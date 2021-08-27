Morgan Stanley Sells 55,971 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.