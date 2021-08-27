Morpheus Labs Hits Market Cap of $19.37 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and $1.25 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars.

