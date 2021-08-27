MORPHOSE Price Tops $7.59 (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $411,208.99 and $1,313.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MORPHOSE has traded up 99.9% against the US dollar. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be bought for $7.59 or 0.00016008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00125778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00153679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.45 or 1.00149212 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01021178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.95 or 0.06644264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

