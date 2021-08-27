Motco Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Motco boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

