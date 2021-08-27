Motco Purchases 6,701 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Motco grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after buying an additional 463,262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,162,000 after purchasing an additional 299,878 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 68,670 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 392,421 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.