Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 36.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.81. 748,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

