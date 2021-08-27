Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.93. The firm has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

