Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Generac by 215.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,757. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

