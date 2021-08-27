Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Movado Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,787. The stock has a market cap of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

