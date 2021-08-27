Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,144 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Mplx worth $69,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

NYSE MPLX opened at $27.67 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

