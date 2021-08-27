mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.66 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

