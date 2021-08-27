mStable USD Hits One Day Volume of $117,375.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $117,375.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,912.35 or 0.99711716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00067643 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00610250 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

