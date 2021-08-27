MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.90. MultiPlan shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 17,516 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in MultiPlan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
