MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.90. MultiPlan shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 17,516 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in MultiPlan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

