Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director William A. Foley Buys 1,100 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.92. 132,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $829.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

