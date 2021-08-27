MyNeighborAlice Trading Up 50.2% This Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $457.35 million and $448.03 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.88 or 0.00041332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00774529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00100344 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

