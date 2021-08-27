Myriad (XMY) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $2,828.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,795,339,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

