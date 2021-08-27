Mysterium (MYST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,614.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $10.68 million and $18,614.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00768973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099926 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

