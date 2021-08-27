Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.87. 466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.64.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.