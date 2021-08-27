Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.87. 466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

