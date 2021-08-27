Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Up to $25.87

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $26.80. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.82.
Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.