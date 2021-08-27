Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 73.1% in August

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the July 29th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NBTX opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

