National Bank Financial Cuts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$89.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.30.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$83.30. 4,765,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$85.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Insiders sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267 in the last ninety days.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

