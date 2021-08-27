National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.58.

TSE:CM traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$146.47. 2,797,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,437. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The company has a market cap of C$65.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

