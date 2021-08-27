National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.52. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.50.

Shares of NA opened at C$99.35 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

