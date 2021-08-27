National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 845,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

