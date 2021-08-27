National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:NSA opened at $55.98 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

