National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EYE. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.45. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

