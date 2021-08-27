Navcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $416,419.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and $416,419.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004728 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00037605 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,485,454 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

